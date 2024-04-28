Two killed as car falls in gorge in Shimla

Shimla: Two people died and two others were injured after their car plunged into a 150-metre gorge here, police said on Sunday.



The accident took place on Saturday night when Ankush (25), who was driving the car, lost control of the vehicle leading to the accident, they said.

According to the police, they were rushed to Civil Hospital in Theog by their friends.

While Ankush and Abhishek (23) were declared brought dead, Daleep (25) and Lalit (24) are receiving treatment at the hospital, they said.

The police said all four are residents of Theog subdivision near Dharmpur, where the accident took place.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shimla Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said the accident occurred due to rash and negligent driving.

Investigations are underway, SP Gandhi said.