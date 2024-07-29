Two 'kanwariyas' dead, 14 injured as truck hits tractor-trolley in MP's Morena

Morena: Two 'kanwariyas' died and 14 were injured after a truck hit a tractor-trolley in Morena in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, a police official said. The incident took place at 5am on National Highway number 44, some 10 kilometres from the district headquarters, which led to enraged villagers beating up the truck driver and also blocking the arterial road for some time, the official said. "The tractor-trolley was trailing the kanwariya procession to provide assistance. Two kanwariyas, Bharat Lal Sharma (37) and Ramnaresh Shrama (26) from Sihoniya area, died and 14 are injured. The injured have been hospitalised and are currently out of danger. The road block by the villagers has been cleared," Morena Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anurag Thakur said.

A sizable number of personnel has been deployed at the site to ensure law and order, the additional SP informed. 'Kanwars' are pilgrims who carry water from the Ganga to perform 'jal abhishek' of Shivlings during the Hindu month of Shravan.