Two involved in INLD leader Rathee’s killing arrested in Goa

CHANDIGARH: Two people have been arrested from Goa in connection with the killing of INLD’s Haryana unit president Nafe Singh Rathee, police said on Monday.

Rathee and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) worker Jai Kishan were killed after multiple rounds were fired on their vehicle in Jhajjar district on February 25. Ashish and Saurabh were arrested from Goa in a joint operation by the Haryana Police’s Special Task Force, the district police and the Delhi Police’s Special Cell, officials said. They were flown to Delhi from Goa and then taken to Jhajjar in the afternoon, police officials in the national capital said. They added that the duo was arrested from North Goa, where they were staying in a hotel. A senior Delhi Police official said Ashish, Saurabh, Nakul and Atul were the four who opened fire on Rathee and Kishan’s vehicle on February 25.