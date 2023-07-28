Two intervention applications in SC seek dismissal of pleas challenging Art 370 abrogation

New Delhi: Two separate intervention applications were filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday seeking dismissal of the pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.



A five-judge constitution bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai and Surya Kant is slated to hear from August 2 a batch of petitions challenging the repeal of Article 370.

The applications have been filed by ‘Youth 4 Panun Kashmir’ and social activist Virinder Kaul.

‘Youth 4 Panun Kashmir’, which the plea says is a frontline worldwide movement of Kashmiri Hindu youths, has said Article 370 and Article 35-A of the Constitution had “violated” the basic structure of the Constitution as it never recognised the supremacy of the Indian Constitution.