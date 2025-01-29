Two hurt in Birnagar firing over liquor

Malda: A violent incident unfolded in Radhanath Tola in Birnagar under the Baishnabnagar police station where two persons were shot in a drinking session over not giving out more liquor on Tuesday afternoon. The injured were brought to Malda Medical College and Hospital in critical condition. The police have started an investigation into the matter and a search for the perpetrators.

A group of individuals went to the residence of Niranjan Das, 50, for a drinking session on Tuesday afternoon. Das is said to be a trader of illegal liquor. According to sources, Bapi Ghosh and Nimai Ghosh, along with Gopal Ghosh and Pradip Karmakar, were present at Niranjan’s house when a heated argument broke out over Das not providing more liquor as demanded. The situation escalated when Nimai and Bapi shot Niranjan in the chest, while also injuring Pradip.

Following the attack, the assailants locked the house and fled the scene. Locals quickly rushed Niranjan to the hospital.

The police arrived at the location. They broke open the door and transported Pradip to Malda Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Authorities are currently investigating the incident, and efforts to apprehend the suspects are underway. Agencies