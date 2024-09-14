Two girls on way to school killed after being hit by pick-up van in Bihar

Samastipur (Bihar): Two girls on the way to their school were killed while another was seriously injured after being hit by a speeding pick-up van on National Highway 28 in Bihar's Samastipur district on Saturday, police said. The incident took place near Fatehpur village in Musrigharari police station area. The deceased have been identified as Swati Priya (11) and Kritika Kumari (10). Police said the girls were on their way to school when they were hit by the speeding vehicle. Speaking to reporters, Musrigharari police station SHO Faizul Ansari said, "According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place when the three girls were crossing NH 28 near Fatehpur village on Saturday morning while on their way to school."

"A speeding pic-up van hit them and two of them died on the spot while the third girl suffered serious injuries and was taken to a nearby government hospital. Her condition is stated to be stable," he said. The driver, however, managed to flee from the spot along with the truck and a manhunt has been launched to nab him, the officer said. Soon after the incident, locals reached the accident spot and blocked the movement of traffic on NH 28, demanding the immediate arrest of the driver. However, after the intervention of local police officers, the protestors lifted the blockade.