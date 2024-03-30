Two former MLAs join Congress in Haryana

Chandigarh: Two leaders have joined the Haryana Congress on Friday, including former Jagadhri MLA Arjun Singh Gurjar and BJP leader Bhum Singh Rana who had also contested from Narayangarh in the past.



Arjun Singh Gurjar is not only the former MLA from Jagadhri, but he is also the vice president of the Jannayak Janata Party and president of the Yamunanagar unit. BJP leader Bhum Singh Rana has also contested elections from Naraingarh twice on the HJK ticket. Both the leaders joined the party under the leadership of former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Haryana Congress President Chaudhary Udaibhan.

Hooda and Udaibhan welcomed both into Congress and assured them of their former respect in the party. Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Hooda said that the Congress family is continuously expanding. It is clear from this that political mood in the state is in favour of Congress, and the people are looking for a change,” he stated.