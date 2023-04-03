Two-faced govt in Haryana, looting the state from both sides: BS Hooda

Yamunanagar: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that Haryana is being ruled by two-faced government which is looting Haryana from both sides. He said BJP-JJP government has pushed Haryana into an abyss of debt and a state once at the top on developmental parameters, has now become number one in crime and unemployment.

Addressing the ‘Vipak Aapke Samaksh’ and ‘Jai Bharat Satyagraha’ program organised by the Congress in Yamunanagar on Sunday, the former Chief Minister said Haryana is one of those states which have more debt than the budget. “Today the state has been pushed into debt and unemployment. Law and order have become worse. Haryana ranks number 2 in the country in crimes like murder and rape. Haryana, which was among the leading states, is rapidly lagging behind,” he said.

People reached the meeting place while playing the drums since morning. Enthused by seeing the huge crowd of the general public and workers who reached their problems, Hooda announced that the old pension scheme will be implemented as soon as the Congress government is formed in the state.

“A pension of Rs 6,000 will be given to all the elderly, including those whose pension has been cut. Will give legal guarantee of MSP. The creamy layer limit of backward class will be increased from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. Gas cylinders will be given to women for Rs 500. Sanitation workers would be given permanent jobs,” he said.

Hooda said that he had come to the meeting to listen to the problems of the people and speak from his heart. “Your huge attendance is telling that when the public takes a turn, then the crown and throne shakes,” he said.