Two employees suspended for negligence in paddy procurement

Chandigarh: In view of negligence during paddy procurement at Ladwa, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini directed the suspension of HAFED manager/inspector Kuldeep and DFSC department inspector Sandeep Ahlawat.

The Chief Minister was on a visit to Pipli, Ladwa, Kurukshetra and Babain mandis on Friday.

Saini said that farmers and Arhtiyas should not face any difficulties during the paddy procurement process in the ‘mandis’. As soon as farmers bring their paddy to the mandis, the concerned agencies must ensure its purchase according to the rules.

Saini, while visiting the grain markets in Kurukshetra, assured that every single grain produced by farmers would be procured. Besides this, he also assured timely payments for the said procurement. He said that the state government is committed to protecting the interests of farmers. All basic facilities have been provided in the markets so that farmers face no difficulties in selling their crops. Additionally, the timely lifting of paddy from the markets will also be ensured, he added.

The CM also checked the moisture content of the paddy using a moisture metre during his visit. He interacted with farmers, arhtiyas and representatives of kisan unions to gather information about the procurement process. He said that the purchase of paddy is proceeding smoothly according to the set parameters. In addition to paddy, the government is also purchasing bajra.

Farmers raised concerns about the non-lifting of paddy, non-issuance of RO and other problems. The CM immediately directed the officers concerned to address these issues and also ensure that farmers should not face any difficulties in the markets. “If any local millers are not purchasing or lifting the paddy, another miller can take over

the task,” Saini said.