Two devotees die in Ayodhya amid rising pilgrim influx from ongoing Maha Kumbh

Ayodhya: The holy city of Ayodhya, currently experiencing a massive influx of pilgrims due to the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, witnessed a tragic incident on Monday as two devotees lost their lives. Among the deceased was a woman from Sonipat, Haryana, who succumbed to a heart attack. The other was a 65-year-old male pilgrim. Both were rushed to Shri Ram Hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival.

Authorities confirmed that the deceased pilgrims had travelled to Ayodhya after attending the Maha Kumbh. The rise in such incidents highlights the challenges faced by the administration as it struggles to cope with the swelling number of visitors to the city.

The Maha Kumbh, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, has significantly increased the number of pilgrims in Ayodhya. Devotees, driven by spiritual fervour, are flocking to the city to visit its sacred sites, including the Ram Janmabhoomi temple. Local officials estimate that the number of visitors to Ayodhya has doubled compared to the same period last year, with thousands arriving daily. This surge has created a wave of devotion in the temple town but has also overwhelmed its infrastructure.

Streets remain congested, and temples are packed with devotees. Many pilgrims are struggling to find accommodations and have resorted to makeshift shelters or sleeping in open areas. The influx has also put tremendous pressure on healthcare facilities. Local hospitals are grappling with an increasing number of emergencies caused by exhaustion and health issues related to overcrowding and long journeys.

The administration is working tirelessly to manage the situation.