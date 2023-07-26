TWO detained under PSA in J&K

Two alleged criminals were detained under the stringent Public safety Act in Rajouri and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday. Mohammad Shakeel, a resident of Muradpur village in Rajouri, and Balwander Singh of Rahya Ranjari in Samba were detained under the PSA for their repeated involvement in criminal activities for the past several years, a police spokesman said. The PSA is an administrative law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years. The order for detention of the duo was issued by concerned deputy commissioners on the recommendations of the police. “Shakeel was found involved in multiple cases of bovine smuggling, while Singh was accused in several case,” he said.