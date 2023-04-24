Two DCs among 16 IAS officers shifted in Himachal Pradesh

shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has ordered a fresh administration reshuffle replacing two more deputy commissioners and 16 Himachal Pradesh administrative officers. Sumit Khimta, Deputy Commissioner Lahual-Spiti has been posted as new DC at Nahan in Sirmaur district while Rahul Kumar, CEO Himurja will replace him at Lahaul-Spiti.



Ram Kumar Gautam, Deputy Commissioner Sirmaur on his transfer from Nahan has been posted as director food and civil supplies. There were speculations about changes in some other districts but Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has adopted a policy of affecting administrative changes, after short intervals instead of en bloc changes.

Earlier, he had replaced deputy commissioners Bilaspur, Chamba, Kinnaur, Solan and Hamirpur and also posted new SPs in Mandi, Kullu, Bilaspur, Kangra and Shimla.

Director Environment, Science and Technology Lalit Jain has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer of BBN Development Authority. According to the notification issued by the Personnel Department, IAS Richa Verma has been transferred from the post of Chief Executive Officer of BBN Development Authority and appointed Director Land Records, Shimla. Gopal Chand, Director (Personnal) HP State Electricity Board Ltd has been posted as Director Urban Development, Additional DC Solan Zafar Iqbal has been sent as Commissioner Municipal Corporation Solan while Additional DC Kaza Abhishek Verma has been given the charge of Managing Director General Industries Corporation relieving Director (industries) Rakesh Parajapati of his additional charge.