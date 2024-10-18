Two-day MP Mining Conclave 2024 begins

Bhopal: On the initiative of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Madhya Pradesh has taken another significant step toward boosting its industrial growth by hosting a two-day mining conclave in Bhopal on Thursday.

Following successful conclaves in the industrial and tourism sectors, the event highlighted the state’s rich mineral resources, attracting national and international investors.

Inaugurating the conclave, chief secretary Anurag Jain emphasised Madhya Pradesh’s leadership in the mineral sector.

“Madhya Pradesh is ranked No. 1 in mineral resources, with abundant natural resources such as coal and water, making it an energy surplus state,” said Jain. He also underscored the state’s top ranking in the “ease of doing business”, facilitating seamless procedures for investors.

Representatives from major mining corporations, industry leaders, academicians and stakeholders from across the globe are taking part in the conclave.

An exhibition focusing on the state’s mineral wealth was also inaugurated, showcasing its significant reserves of coal, diamonds, manganese and copper ore.

During his address, Jain pointed out that the state has substantial reserves of key minerals, including coal, which can sustain mining operations for the next 200 years. He noted that MP is the only state in India producing diamonds and ranks first in the production of manganese and copper ore.

The state’s transparent auction regime has attracted high investor interest, and the coal sector will witness tremendous growth in the coming years, Jain expressed confidence.

CM Yadav has been pushing for a diversified approach to industrial development, and this conclave follows a series of initiatives to promote investment in various sectors.

“The state’s industry-friendly policies, including labour laws and the Public Services Guarantee Act, make Madhya Pradesh an ideal destination for industrial growth,” added Jain.

In a presentation, principal secretary of industrial policy and investment promotion, Raghvendra Kumar Singh, highlighted the state’s achievements in agriculture, noting that it has received the Krishi Karman Award seven times.

Sanjay Kumar Shukla, PS of mineral resources, elaborated on the state’s adoption of new technologies for mineral exploration while maintaining environmental conservation efforts.

He invited experts to share their insights on the use of modern technology to maximise the potential of the state’s mineral wealth.