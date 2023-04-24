Two-day chintan shivir inaugurated

new delhi: The Lok Sabha Secretariat organised a brainstorming session on Monday with an aim to boost innovative thinking and augment professional expertise of its employees. Inaugurating the two-day ‘Chintan Shivir’, Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh said the idea behind organising the event was to provide a platform for setting goals, fostering creativity and encouraging innovative thinking among the officials of the secretariat to augment their professional expertise.

The purpose of the exercise is to reflect on administrative issues and ensure officials remain connected to the aspirations of people, he said. Singh hoped that sessions would not only raise the efficiency of the officials through positive brainstorming but also ensure transparency and objectivity in the working of the secretariat.