Two cousins found murdered in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Two cousins were found murdered in suspicious condition with several injury marks on their bodies in Rajasthan’s Balotra district, police on Tuesday said.

The incident took place in Padru village of this district on Monday night when their parents and other family members had gone to attend a marriage ceremony, they said. Indra (14), and her cousin Gautam (12) were asleep in a room when unidentified miscreants murdered them, police said.

Indra’s younger brother Manohar was asleep in another room who later informed family members about the incident.

“Two cousins were asleep in a room when unidentified miscreants attacked them. The post-mortem of the bodies was done today and the bodies were handed over to the family members. Forensic team has collected evidence,” Siwana SHO Rajendra Singh said. The reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained and is a part of the investigation, he added.