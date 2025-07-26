Two Andhra Pradesh DSPs killed in road accident, CM condoles

Hyderabad/Amaravati: Two DSPs from the Andhra Pradesh police were killed and as many were injured in a car accident near Hyderabad on Saturday. The police officials were travelling from Vijayawada to Hyderabad on official duty when the accident took place.

Their car hit a divider while trying to avoid a collision with a vehicle going ahead that suddenly applied brakes at Choutuppal, about 50 kms from Hyderabad. After crashing into the road divider, the car fell on the other side of the road and was struck by an oncoming vehicle, police said. The two Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) who work with the Intelligence Security Wing of Andhra Pradesh police died at the scene, while an Additional Superintendent of Police and the vehicle driver sustained injuries.

The injured were undergoing treatment at a private hospital, and their condition was said to be out of danger. A police officer told reporters that the officials had initially been travelling in a different car, which broke down. They then arranged for a replacement vehicle from Hyderabad. The two DSPs -- Chakradhar Rao and Santha Rao -- died on the spot, he said. Santha Rao was assigned duties related to the departure of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu from the airport in Hyderabad (to Singapore), he said.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar and several others condoled the death of the two officials in the mishap.

"It is unfortunate that two DSPs, Chakradhar Rao and Santha Rao, working in the intelligence and security wing died in an accident at Baithapuram village of Choutuppal mandal in Yadadri district," said Naidu in a post on X.

"My deepest condolences to their family members, and I pray to God for the peace of their souls," added Naidu.

Expressing grief over the demise of the DSPs, Sanjay Kumar wished the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident.

Mourning the death of the police officials, Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Anitha Vangalapudi said the government would take steps to provide advanced medical care to those hurt.

In a post on X, she said the government would stand by the families of the deceased police officers.

Former Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also condoled the death of the two police officials.