Twins ace IIT JEE Main 2024: Aarav scores 100, Aarush 99.65

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) recently declared the results of the JEE Main 2024 session 2 on April 24. Among the candidates who appeared for the exam, an impressive total of 56 individuals achieved a perfect score. Notably, Nilkrishna Gajare from Maharashtra emerged as the topper of the exam.

Following closely behind were Dakshesh Sanjay Mishra and Aarav Bhatt, securing the second and third All India Rank (AIR) positions, respectively. Aarav Bhatt, hailing from Gurugram, is one of the students who achieved a perfect score in the exam. An interesting aspect of this achievement is that Aarav’s twin brother, Aarush Bhatt, also excelled in the examination, achieving a remarkable 99.65 percentile. While Aarav opted to appear only for the January 2024 session, securing a perfect score, he made a strategic decision not to participate in the April session. His focus lies primarily on preparing for the JEE Advanced exam, which he views as the key to realizing his aspirations. In his words, “Advance is the ultimate goal that will help me achieve my dream.” Their preparation journey for the JEE entrance exam began in Class 11, where they diligently practiced previous years’ question papers, attended coaching classes, and mastered the fundamentals from NCERT textbooks. Both Aarav and Aarush share a common goal of studying mathematics at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Aarav aims to secure a seat in mathematics and computing at IIT Delhi, while Aarush aspires to pursue a BSc in mathematics at IIT Bombay. Their passion for mathematics was nurtured from an early age by their mother, who holds master’s degrees in Mathematics and yoga, and their father, who has a degree in electrical engineering. Currently studying at Amity International, Gurugram sector 43, the twins attribute their discipline and dedication to attending regular school classes instead of opting for dummy classes. Aarav emphasizes the significant role played by their parents in their success, acknowledging their unwavering support

and sacrifices.