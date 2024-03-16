Twelve states in India have more women voters than men: Election Commission

New Delhi: According to the Election Commission, twelve states boast more women voters than men, totaling 47.1 crore females on the electoral roll nationwide.



Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, during a press conference on Lok Sabha and state legislative assembly electionson Saturday, highlighted a gender ratio of 948 women per 1000 men in the country, deeming it a “very healthy sign” of women’s participation in the electoral process.

“There are 12 such states where the gender ratio is over 1000 which means that number of women voters is more than males and 1.89 crore new voters have joined, out of them in the age group of 18-19 years there are 85.3 lakh women electors so they are going side by side so that is a very healthy sign that women are also participating equally in our elections,” he said.He did not give names of the states. Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases beginning from April 19 and results will be announced on June 4, Kumar said.

In the upcoming elections, voting will occur on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim are set for April 19, while Andhra Pradesh votes on May 13. The 2019 Lok Sabha polls were conducted across seven phases, with 91.2 crore eligible voters, including approximately 43.8 crore female voters and nearly 47.3 crore male voters.