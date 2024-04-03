Twelve newly elected RS MPs take oath

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday administered oath to 12 newly elected members of the Upper House of Parliament.

The oath was administered in Parliament House, where Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Secretary General P K Mody were present.

Those who were administered oath are Dharmshila Gupta, Manoj Kumar Jha, Sanjay Yadav, Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Subhash Chander, Harsh Mahajan, G C Chandrashekhar, L Murugan, Ashok Singh, Chandrakant Handore, Medha Vishram Kulkarni and Sadhna Singh.

Their tenure starts from April 3. Of the 12 MPs who took oath, seven are from the Bharatiya Janata Party, three from the Congress and two from the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said.

Three of the 12 MPs are from Bihar, two each from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, and one each from Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.