TVK chief Vijay claims police blocking his campaign in Chennai

Chennai: TVK chief Vijay claimed on Friday that the state administration and the police are blocking his party's election campaign in Chennai, a move he described as a "fascist attack on democracy".

The TVK was denied permission to hold a campaign at Mullai Nagar Junction in the Perambur assembly constituency, which was scheduled for March 26.

In a post on social media platform 'X', Vijay alleged that despite seeking permission two days in advance, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) suddenly dug pits and placed iron barricades at the site just 24 hours before the event.

"Where did these sudden pits and barriers come from," Vijay questioned, adding that the police subsequently rejected the application by citing that the location could not accommodate a gathering of 3,000 people.

Vijay stated, "This ban is proof of how much the DMK fears Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Every time I attempt to campaign, the DMK government continues to delay or deny permission citing various reasons."

He further alleged that certain officials were acting as "servants of the ruling party" to suppress the democratic rights of a new political movement.

"Thinking that they can crush anyone who emerges against them using official power is blatant oppression," he added, asserting that the people of Tamil Nadu would give a fitting reply in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Responding to the allegations, Chennai District Election Officer and GCC Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran clarified that all campaign permissions are processed strictly through the 'Suvidha' online portal and must follow established protocols.

Speaking to reporters here, Kumaragurubaran emphasised that any political party or individual must apply at least 48 hours in advance. "Permission will not be granted just because a piece of paper is submitted; the proper protocol must be followed," he said, noting that the Returning Officer (RO) must obtain No Objection Certificates (NOC) from the police regarding traffic and public safety.

The Commissioner further explained that if an application is rejected, the specific reasons -- such as the lack of a police NOC or suitability of the venue -- are recorded transparently on the portal for the applicant to see.

"Transparent system is in place," he noted, adding that if all documentation is in order, permissions are often processed within a few hours. He maintained that the decision-making power rests with the respective Returning Officers based on departmental clearances and not on political considerations.

The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 23.