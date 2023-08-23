Tussle between Nitish govt and Raj Bhavan escalates over appointment of VCs

:The ongoing tussle between the Nitish Kumar government and the Raj Bhavan further escalated with the Bihar education department inviting applications for the post of vice-chancellors (VC) in different universities days after Governor (Chancellor) Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar’s secretariat issued a similar advertisement.

The chancellor’s secretariat earlier invited applications for the post of VCs in Patna University, Lalit Narayan Mithila University (Darbhanga), Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University (Muzaffarpur), Jai Prakash University (Chapra), BN Mandal University (Madhepura) and Aryabhatta Knowledge University (Patna), while the education department on Tuesday invited applications for only five, leaving the last two.

The terms and conditions for the posts are almost the same in both advertisements, except the last date for submission of applications.

According to a circular by the chancellor’s secretariat, the date for submission of applications for

the post in seven universities is between August 24 and 27 while the last date in the education department’s advertisement is September 13.

It may be recalled that the Nitish Kumar government and the Raj Bhavan have already locked

horns over the freezing of bank accounts of the VC and pro-VC of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University, Muzaffarpur.