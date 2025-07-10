TTD suspends official for attending church daily

New Delhi: A Rajasekhar Babu, the assistant executive officer (AEO) of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the administrative organisation in charge of the hallowed hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara, has been suspended with immediate effect for reportedly going to church at his village in the Tirupati region.

Following allegations that he participated in “propagating Christianity,” which is a clear breach of the code of conduct for staff members representing the Hindu trust, and that he attended church services every Sunday, he was suspended.

“It has come to the notice of TTD that Sri Rajasekhar Babu attends local church prayers every Sunday in his hometown Puttur in Tirupati district,” the temple authority stated in a statement.

The TTD’s ruling is a component of a larger campaign against workers who engage in non-Hindu religious activities. At least 18 personnel, including instructors, technical officers, nurses, and other officers, had previously been transferred by the TTD for comparable reasons.

Rajasekhar Babu frequently attended local church services in his hometown of Puttur, according to a statement released by TTD’s chief public relations officer, Tirupati. Since he acted carelessly and did not follow the code of conduct expected of an employee, the TTD declared that this behavior is a blatant violation of its regulations.

Following the submission of a report and further supporting documentation by the TTD Vigilance Department, the department took action against Rajasekhar Babu.