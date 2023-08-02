TTD rejects 42 truckloads of ghee

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, has rejected 42 truckloads of cow ghee in the last one-year for failing to meet its stringent quality standards, said an official on Wednesday.

Each truckload, carrying a consignment of up to 18 tonne ghee, is audited for purity and quality by a multi-disciplinary committee drawn from various wings of the temple body such as health, vigilance, and others, including a senior chemist from the Central Food Technological Research Institute. “Between July 22, 2022 and June 30, 2023, we have rejected 42 truckloads of ghee for failing to meet our standards,” P Murali Krishna, general manager (procurement), TTD said.