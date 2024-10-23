‘Trying to restore trust’: Army chief amid signs of thaw

New Delhi: A day after India announced reaching an agreement with China on patrolling along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday said as of now “we are trying to restore the trust” and both sides will have to “reassure each other” to achieve this.



He was speaking at an interaction session here after delivering a lecture hosted by defence think-tank USI.

India on Monday announced it has reached an agreement with China on patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. This is seen as a major breakthrough in ending the over four-year-long military standoff ahead of a likely meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Russia this week.

“As far as we are concerned, we were looking at... we want to go back to the status quo of April 2020. Thereafter, we will be looking at disengagement, de-escalation and normal management of Line of Actual Control. And, this normal management of the LAC will not just stop there. There are phases in that also,” the Army chief said.

“So, this is what I am saying. This has been our stance since April 2020...and even today remains the same. So, as of now, we are trying to restore the trust. How the trust will get restored. It will get restored once we are able to see each other, and we are able to convince each other” related to the buffer zones that have

been created, he said.

“And, both will have to reassure each other,” the Army chief added.

Patrolling gives you that kind of advantage, and that is what is commencing, he said. “And, as we restore the trust, the other stages will follow through,” he added.

Meanwhile, Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan on Tuesday said the naval force was happy to learn about India and China reaching an agreement and underlined that in national security issues, it is “not easy” to come to any

kind of a settlement.

He said this during a media interaction held at Kota House ahead of the third edition of Navy’s flagship seminar Swavlamban.

“In national security issues, it is not easy to come to any kind of a settlement. It’s not easy, because there are views, there are perceptions, there are emotive issues. There are land issues and there are national security considerations. So, at one time you address several elements of national consciousness. You go and talk, negotiate,” Swaminathan said.

“So, if you come to any kind of settlement, I don’t know what the details are, and I don’t even need to know it, but I... know there is some kind of settlement, and all of us are happy,” he added.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday said the agreement was finalised following negotiations by the two sides over the last several weeks and that it will lead to a resolution of the issues that had arisen in 2020.