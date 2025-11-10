Truth will surface soon: Ajit Pawar on land deal linked to his son’s firm

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday said an inquiry has been initiated into the alleged illegal sale of a government land to his son’s company in Pune, and the truth will soon be revealed to the public.

Speaking to reporters at Baramati in Pune district, the NCP chief also said that if his close associates or relatives invoke his name and make any statements that violate the rules, the authorities must take appropriate action.

Questions have been raised about the sale of 40 acres of land in Pune’s upscale Mundhwa area for Rs 300 crore to a company in which Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar is a partner. Two First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered in the case, though Parth Pawar is not named in them.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said action in the Pune land deal case is being taken as per law and there is no question of saving anybody.

Asked about the land deal issue, Ajit Pawar on Sunday said: “I have already presented my stand clearly on various issues ongoing over the past few days. An inquiry has begun and the truth will soon come before the public.”

“I still don’t understand how a document can be registered without even a transaction of one rupee? We’ll know within a month why the person who carried out this registration actually did it,” the NCP leader said.

He further said Chief Minister Fadnavis has appointed the inquiry committee.

“Earlier too, allegations of (irregularities of) Rs 70,000 crore were made against me, it’s been 15 to 16 years since then. Whenever there are elections, multiple accusations are made against us. We try to work transparently, but as soon as we do, people start digging up and alleging against random land deals,” he said.