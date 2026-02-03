"Trust, Transformation and Timely Delivery under the rule of Law have become UP’s identity,": CM Yogi

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday inaugurated the global congregation of investors and entrepreneurs 'Uttar Pradesh Pharma Conclave 1.0' at Hotel Taj, Lucknow. He said that Uttar Pradesh today is not just a state but has become a guarantee of trust for investors. The state government provides every investor with a complete guarantee of 'Triple S - Safety, Stability and Speed'. Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a role model of 'Trust, Transformation and Timely Delivery'.

The Chief Minister said, "Rule of law is being implemented with full strength in Uttar Pradesh. No one has the liberty to play with the law. If anyone attempts to challenge the law, the law responds decisively within its framework and in the same language. This is the new Uttar Pradesh, where governance is not weak but decisive."

Referring to the situation before 2017, the Chief Minister stated, "Uttar Pradesh had become synonymous with insecurity, anarchy and mistrust. Between 2012 and 2017, more than 900 riots took place in the state. Hardly any city was left where curfew was not imposed. People associated with industry, trade and healthcare had to pay 'gunda tax'.

Due to lack of security, even established industries were forced to leave the state and the youth were compelled to migrate. Leaving the land where one has grown up is painful for anyone, but insecurity made it inevitable. This was not the pain of a single entrepreneur but the collective suffering of every trader, every investor and every citizen."

Talking about the 'Zero Tolerance Policy', CM said, "When Prime Minister Narendra Modi entrusted me with this responsibility, the biggest challenge was to strengthen law and order and instill confidence among citizens. The government adopted a zero-tolerance policy and made it clear that the law would apply equally to everyone, irrespective of influence. Today, the results are evident. Major festivals are being celebrated peacefully. There are no riots, no extortion, no gunda tax. Uttar Pradesh today has an environment of peace, security and stability, the strongest foundation for investment."

CM Yogi said that Uttar Pradesh ranks number one in de-regulation and has become a top achiever in 'Ease of Doing Business'. Under de-criminalization, criminal provisions in 13 state acts have been removed so that industries can operate without fear or obstruction. Entrepreneurs investing in the MSME sector have been given exemption from inspections for 1,000 days. Processes in several other sectors have also been simplified. The government’s objective is not to intimidate industries but to facilitate them.

About the investments, CM says, "Before 2017, around 14,000 factories were operational in the state, which has now increased to over 30,000. This reflects that the double-engine government is working at double speed. UP has received investment proposals worth ₹50 lakh crore so far, out of which proposals worth ₹20 lakh crore have already reached the ground-breaking stage and production has begun in several projects. Continuous dialogue between the government and investors is being maintained."

The Chief Minister said that Uttar Pradesh is working with a clear vision and strong policy framework to become a leading center for pharmaceutical manufacturing and innovation. The 'Bulk Drug Pharma Park' being developed in Lalitpur will not be just an industrial unit, it is being developed on a hub-and-spoke model with state-of-the-art R&D facilities.

Medical Device Parks, a US-FDA testing lab and world-class logistics hubs are being developed in Gautam Buddha Nagar. Through the upcoming budget session in February, steps will also be taken towards establishing a world-class pharma institute in Lucknow. New pharma parks will also be developed in Bareilly and other districts.

CM stated that through the 'One District One Product' (ODOP) initiative, Uttar Pradesh has successfully presented a ‘Local to Global’ model. Today, nearly 55% of the country’s mobile manufacturing and 60% of electronic components production take place in Uttar Pradesh alone. Over the past nine years, the state has achieved unprecedented progress in infrastructure.

About 55% of the country’s expressways are in Uttar Pradesh. Every district headquarters is connected by four-lane roads. With improved rail networks, the highest number of metro services, the country’s first inland waterway and the maximum number of airports, Uttar Pradesh leads the way. Currently, 16 airports are operational, including four international airports and the fifth - Noida International Airport - will soon be dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister.

Assuring investors, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Uttar Pradesh government stands firmly with them in every situation. Zero political interference, transparent policies and time-bound incentive disbursement have been ensured. “Come, invest, produce and receive incentives on time, this is the Uttar Pradesh model,” he said. Uttar Pradesh is no longer a BIMARU state but a revenue-surplus state, fully prepared to play a leading role in realising the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

The Chief Minister said, "The Pharma Conclave is part of the resolution to establish Uttar Pradesh as a manufacturing and innovation hub in the pharma sector. The government is moving forward with full strength to promote AI, telemedicine, deep-tech, med-tech, health-tech and clinical research."

He invited investors to become partners in Uttar Pradesh’s development journey and share their suggestions, assuring them that the government will adopt and implement them. He said that trust is UP’s greatest strength and with this confidence, the state is moving towards new heights.

The programme was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan, Minister of State for Industrial Development Jaswant Saini, Rajya Sabha Member and Ramco Group Founder Ayodhya Rami Reddy, NITI Aayog Member Dr. Vinod Kumar Paul, Sun Pharma Chairman Dilip Shanghvi, Zydus Lifesciences Chairman Pankaj Patel, Mankind Pharma Chairman Ramesh Juneja, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Chairman Satish Reddy, Torrent Pharma Vice Chairman Jinal Mehta, MSN Labs Chairman MNS Reddy and senior officials including Sandeep Jain, V. Krishna Mohan, Aditya Verma and Amitabh Dubey, among others.

*Inset*

*UP to become a global manufacturing hub in the pharma sector: JP Nadda*

During the programme, the video message of Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda has been shared. In the message, he said, "Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a key state, strengthening India’s global leadership in the pharma and healthcare sector. Under the leadership of PM Minister Narendra Modi, UP’s role is decisive in India’s transition towards an entrepreneurship- and innovation-driven economy.

'The Bulk Drug Pharma Park' in Lalitpur, the 'Medical Device Park' in the Yamuna Expressway region and the State Pharmaceutical Policy-2023 are positioning Uttar Pradesh as a reliable manufacturing hub. With better connectivity, strong infrastructure, skilled human resources and an investor-friendly environment." He further added that UP is becoming the preferred destination for pharma investment. The policy vision of the Centre and the ground-level efforts of the Uttar Pradesh government are rapidly advancing the state towards becoming a global center for pharma and biopharma manufacturing.