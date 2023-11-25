Trust between India, Australia helping to secure free, open Indo-Pacific: EAM

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said in this complicated world, it is the trust between like-minded partners such as India and Australia that is helping in efforts to secure a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region along with a rules-based international order.



In his virtual address at the sixth edition of the Australia-India Leadership Dialogue (AILD), Jaishankar said a driving force of the relationship is the convergence in understanding of, and approach to, the geo-strategic environment, particularly in the common Indo-Pacific region.

The AILD has quite aptly used the phrase ‘Bridges of Bharosa (trust)’ as one of its themes, he noted.

“In this complicated world, it is the bharosa or trust between like-minded partners such as India and Australia, along with others, that is helping us in our efforts to secure a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region along with a rules-based international order,” Jaishankar said.

His remarks come amid China’s growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.

As strong democracies and dynamic economies of the Indo-Pacific, India and Australia can make a difference through cooperation on a practical, progressive and sustainable agenda, he said, adding that it makes them a force for global good. The theme ‘Skill for Success’ is also apt as India’s skilled workforce can contribute to Australia’s needs and shortages, he said.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong also virtually addressed the 6th edition of the Australia-India Leadership Dialogue (AILD).