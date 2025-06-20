‘True crusader for justice’: Rahul turns 55, wishes pour in from PM, Cong leaders, allies

New Delhi: Birthday wishes poured in for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as he turned 55 on Thursday with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge praising him for his dedication to the Constitution’s values and compassion for the millions whose voices often go unheard.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted Gandhi on his birthday.

In a post on X, he said, “Birthday greetings to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life.”

Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and a former Congress president, also received warm greetings from leaders of many INDIA Bloc constituents with DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin calling him his brother-in-ideals -- “bound not by blood, but by thought, vision, and purpose”.

Extended birthday greetings to Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “What sets you apart is your unequivocal dedication to the Constitution’s values and your deep compassion for social, political and economic justice for the millions whose voices often go unheard.”

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said, “Heartiest wishes to the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi ji on his birthday. May God keep him healthy, happy and prosperous.” RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also wished Gandhi a healthy, successful, happy, long and prosperous life.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “Heartiest congratulations to Shri Rahul Gandhi on his birthday and best wishes for his inclusive, accommodative and comprehensive socio-political activism!”

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar wished Gandhi many happy returns of the day and a long successful career. NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule also greeted Gandhi on his birthday.

Congress general secretary in-charge organisation, K C Venugopal, hailed Gandhi and said his courage to take on fascists without fear, his message of love triumphing over hate, and his farsighted vision for the country’s poor, marginalised and backwards make him the leader that India needs during this “difficult period”.