Troubles mount for Bihar’s strongman Prabhunath Singh

New Delhi: It seems troubles have started mounting for Bihar’s strongman and former MP Prabhunath Singh, who is serving life imprisonment in Hazaribagh (Jharkhand) central jail for his involvement in murder of a legislator as a former MLA has alleged that Singh is running a crime syndicate from Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) where the former MP is admitted for his eye treatment.



The matter came to the notice after former legislator Tarkeshwar Singh, who is the brother of slain MLA Ashok Singh, written to Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court, Jharkhand chief secretary and Jharkhand DGP alleging that Prabhunath Singh and his brother Dinanath Singh are running criminal activities from the hospital. The former MP’s brother is admitted in the hospital for cancer treatment.

In his letter, Tarkeshwar Singh has urged all the concerned to probe the matter and send them back to Hazaribagh prison.

Notably, a special court of Hazaribagh had on May 18, 2017 convicted former Bihar MP Prabhunath Singh — a three-term JD(U) and one-time RJD MP from Maharajganj in north Bihar — as well as his brother Dinanath Singh and former mukhiya Ritesh Singh after finding him guilty in the 22-year-old murder case of the then MLA Ashok Singh.

Ashok, the then Janata Dal MLA from Masrakh in Saran district, was killed in a bomb attack at his official residence — 5 Mangles Road — in the state capital on July 3, 1995. Another person, identified as Anil Kumar Singh, was also killed and three others were injured in the incident.

While talking to Millennium Post, Tarkeshwar Singh said that the then Masrakh MLA was killed within 90 days after he defeated Prabhunath Singh, the then candidate of Bharatiya Pragatisheel Party, in the 1995 assembly election.

“Given that Prabhunath Singh is with the RJD and considered ‘very close’ to party chief Lalu Prasad, they flouted jail manual’s rules and held ‘darbar’ (meeting) in the prison ward. Singh may have used Lalu’s clout and forced the Jharkhand government to shift him to RIIMS,” he alleged.