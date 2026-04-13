Tripura tribal council election records 83% voting

Agartala: Around 83 per cent of the 9.62 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the elections to the 28-member Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District on Sunday, which witnessed a few stray incidents of violence, officials said.

Voting started at 7 am at 1,257 booths in all eight districts of the northeastern state, as 9,62,547 electors are eligible to decide the fate of 173 candidates from different political parties in the elections.

The TTAADC comprises two-thirds of the state’s geographical area and is home to a population of 13 lakh.