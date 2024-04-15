Tripura tribal area development is BJP's priority: Amit Shah

Agartala: Development of the tribal areas in Tripura is a priority for the BJP, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday.

Addressing an election rally in Kumarghat, he said all issues of the state's tribal community have been taken care of in the "historic agreement" signed with Tipra Motha.

Measures for harmony between communities and the development of the state have been ensured in the agreement, he said, accusing the CPI(M)-led Left Front of spreading misinformation.

Shah alleged the Congress and CPI(M) which had ruled the state for several years tried to belittle the contribution of 'Maharaja' Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya.

"It was PM Narendra Modi who gave due respect to Maharaja Bir Bikram by naming the Agartala airport after him, and installing his statue," he said.

Shah claimed that the Congress and the Left never allowed anyone from the tribal community to hold a higher position in government.

"PM Modi, for the first time, honoured tribals by giving India a president from the community," he said.

"Before 2014, the budget for the Ministry of Tribal Affairs was Rs 24,000 crore. Under PM Modi, it increased to Rs 1,25,000 crore," he added.

Shah said a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) was being set up in Sabroom at a cost of Rs 1,550 crore, and it will attract investments and create employment opportunities for the people of the state.

He alleged that while 'communists' handed guns to the youths, PM Modi provided them with laptops.

"It is PM Modi who facilitated more than 10 accords in the Northeast, and paved the way for 10,000 youths to return to the mainstream," he said.

Listing the development initiatives undertaken by the BJP-led government at the Centre, Shah said Tripura got Rs 40,183 crore during 10 years of the UPA's rule, and during PM Modi's tenure, it got Rs 98,000 crore.

Alleging that the Left provided shelter to illegal immigrants in Tripura, Shah urged the people to ensure a third term for PM Modi to stop cross-border infiltration completely.

Chief Minister Manik Saha and Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Debbarma were among the leaders who attended the rally.