Tripura: Six Bangladeshis arrested for illegal entry

Six Bangladesh nationals were arrested at the MBB Airport here for allegedly illegally entering India, police said on Wednesday. They were identified as Md Neel Islam (22), Ratan Rabidas (21), Md Joni Mia (18), Sifat Mia (20), Mehedi Jasan (20) and Swapan Mia (26), hailing from different parts of the neighbouring country. The six persons were found roaming at the airport on Tuesday night, and they failed to provide valid documents when asked by the on-duty law enforcers to do so, police said.