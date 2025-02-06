‘Tripura now ‘land-linked’, pacts with outlawed groups brought peace’

Agartala: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asserted that Tripura has become ‘land-linked’ from being landlocked and pacts with outlawed groups have brought peace and prosperity to the northeastern state.

Virtually addressing from New Delhi an appointment letter distribution programme of the Tripura government in Agartala, Shah asserted that BJP-led coalition government in the state has achieved more in the last seven years than what Congress and communists (Left Front) did during several decades of their rule.

“Three pacts with outlawed groups in the last 10 years have brought peace and prosperity to Tripura,” he said.

The Union home minister asserted there are no militants in Tripura at present as all members of insurgent outfits have surrendered.

“The Bru people have been resettled permanently in Tripura, with the government providing them with education, health and livelihood,” he said.

“The state was once known to be landlocked but now, under the BJP rule, it has become ‘land-linked’, with development taking the centre-stage in the last seven years,” he said.

BJP leaders have been asserting that there has been improvement in land, air and connectivity between Tripura and the rest of the country.

The BJP-led alliance has been ruling the state since 2018.

Shah claimed that the pace of development has increased in the northeastern region under the Modi-led government at the Centre.

“Earlier, the Northeast was synonymous with blockade, drugs, arms smuggling and clashes but now the region is known for development, connectivity, investment and agriculture. Under Modiji’s regime, Union ministers have visited the region 700 times,” he said.

Shah also thanked the Manik Saha government for completing the recruitment drive for 2,806 posts of multi-tasking staff (Group D) without any discrimination.

Saha asserted that his government has been trying hard to create jobs not only in the government but also in other sectors.

“As many as 16,451 vacant posts in different government departments have been filled up in the last seven years by maintaining total transparency. Besides, there has been substantial recruitment through outsourcing and on a contract basis,” he said.

Saha said his government has made Permanent Residence Tripura Certificate (PRTC) mandatory for being eligible for government jobs in the northeastern state. “The government has taken initiatives to ensure more employment for the youth in government as well as the private sector,” he said, adding around 9 lakh people are directly or indirectly involved in cooperatives.