Tripura: Left releases manifesto, promises 2.5 lakh new jobs, OPS

Agartala: The opposition CPI(M)-led Left Front in Tripura on Friday unveiled its manifesto for the assembly polls, promising 2.5 lakh new jobs, pension to poor senior citizens, and reintroduction of the old pension scheme and two DA hikes for government employees every year if it is voted to power.



In the 15-page manifesto, it also promised the reinstatement of 10,323 retrenched teachers, regularisation of services of contractual employees and more autonomy to the tribal council.

Addressing a press conference, Left Front convener Narayan Kar alleged that democracy was throttled in Tripura after the BJP came to power in 2018.

“Voting rights of people have been snatched away under the BJP-IPFT regime, while people’s liberty to raise their voice has been lost. The Left Front will restore the democratic values once it wins the elections,” he said.

“We will create 2.5 lakh jobs during the next five years if the Left Front secures the blessing of the people,” he said, adding that contractual employees will also be regularised as per the guidelines.

Any person whose age is over 60 years and has an annual income of less than Rs 1 lakh will get social pension, Kar said.

The Left Front will also increase the dearness allowance (DA) of government employees twice a year based on the consumer price index and reintroduce the old pension scheme, he said. Tripura has 1,88,494 government employees and pensioners.