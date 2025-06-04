Tripura govt to partner with AIIMS-New Delhi to revamp healthcare facilities

Agartala: The Tripura government is looking to partner with AIIMS-New Delhi for the improvement of healthcare facilities in the state, a senior official said on Wednesday. For the purpose, a four-member team from AIIMS-New Delhi, headed by its Director M Srinivas, will arrive in Tripura on June 7 on a two-day visit, he said. "We are keen to enhance collaboration with AIIMS-New Delhi for research, development and hospital management to improve overall healthcare in the state," Health Secretary Kiran Gitte said.

The team will meet Chief Minister Manik Saha during the visit, he said. It will also visit the GBP Hospital and Agartala Govt Medical College (AGMC), and discuss with the authorities on how to improve healthcare facilities, he added. GBP Hospital's Deputy Medical Superintendent Kanak Chowdhury said the visit is important as it will guide the upgrading of the healthcare facilities at the state's premier hospital. "Around 2,000 patients visit the hospital's outpatient department daily. Already, seven super-speciality departments, including neurosurgery and urology, have been introduced," he said. "The AIIMS team will meet stakeholders of GBP Hospital to know the existing facilities, shortcomings in the system, and will suggest how to upgrade the services," he said. Chowdhury said the assistance of AIIMS will be beneficial for Tripura's young healthcare professionals.