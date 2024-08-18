Tripura CM launches intensified awareness programme to control HIV/AIDS

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha launched a state-wide intensified information education and communication (IEC) campaign to raise mass awareness among the people of the state about HIV and AIDS.



Launching the campaign on Saturday, the CM stressed on the importance of public awareness and precautionary measures needed to check and control the spread of HIV infection.

Before launching the awareness programme, Saha held a review meeting on HIV/AIDS-related issues at the Civil Secretariat on Saturday.

"Chaired a review meeting of the Tripura State AIDS Control Society at the Secretariat, discussing progress, challenges, and future strategies to combat HIV/AIDS in the state. The meeting discussed the progress, challenges and future strategies to combat HIV/AIDS in the state.

"Committed to ensuring quality healthcare and support services to all and achieve the target of ending HIV/ AIDS by 2030!" the chief minister said in a post on X.

In the meeting, the CM said, "Students from school to college level should be made aware of the dangers of this disease... ".

Saha said permission has already been granted to start drug rehabilitation centres in eight districts of the state, which was also mentioned in the state budget.

"Additionally, another rehabilitation centre with modern facilities will be constructed in Bishramganj under Sepahijala District," said Saha.