Triple engine govt will work three times faster: Hry CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said that the intention and agenda of the government are “clear due to which development work is being done at a fast pace in the state”.

The current government has taken many important decisions in its 100 days’

tenure and has made efforts to make the lives of people better, he said, adding that after the formation of the “triple engine government, work will be done three times faster”.

The Chief Minister was addressing a programme organised in Kaithal on Thursday.

He said as soon as the government was formed for the third time in the state, a free dialysis facility was provided to kidney patients in all medical colleges and PGIs. Ownership rights were given to tenant farmer families. Along with this, giving relief to the people living in houses built on panchayat land for over 20 years, an Act was passed in the Assembly and they were given ownership rights.

He said 15 lakh women are “being given gas cylinders for Rs 500”, whereas it has been two and a half years since the Congress came to power in Himachal Pradesh, but it has “not fulfilled its promise of giving gas cylinders to women for Rs 500 and Rs 1500 per month to them”.