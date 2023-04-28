Triple-engine govt to accelerate pace of development: CM Yogi

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Lucknow has produced great leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and is currently represented by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is making strides towards becoming a world-class smart city through the joint efforts of the government and the public.

Speaking at a public meeting in Daliganj, Lucknow, Yogi stated: “Public welfare schemes are benefiting the needy without any discrimination. Lucknow is scaling new heights and emerging as a world-class smart city under BJP’s governance. A triple-engine government is necessary to boost the pace of development.”

The chief minister also highlighted the progress made in the city through various government schemes. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 16,598 houses have been provided to poor people in the Lucknow urban area alone in the last six years.

“Additionally, over 80,100 vendors in Lucknow have been connected with the PM SVANidhi Yojana, while over 5,200 destitute women, more than 17,300 Divyangjans, and over 10,000 senior citizens have benefited from pension facilities in the city,” he said.

Moreover, 28 projects worth Rs 1,390 crore are currently underway in Lucknow under the AMRUT mission, while 17,623 individual toilets have been constructed under the Swachh Bharat Mission. The CM emphasised the need for a “triple-engine” government to accelerate the pace of development works.