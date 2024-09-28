Tripartite meet on Darjeeling hill tea garden bonus ends in stalemate

Siliguri: The tripartite meeting regarding bonus for the Darjeeling hill tea garden workers, held at the Shramik Bhawan in Siliguri ended inconclusively on Friday.



Despite multiple rounds of negotiations, the meeting failed with the workers demanding 20 per cent bonus and management willing to pay 13 per cent.

It was the second meeting after a previous session also ended without resolution.

Next round of talks is scheduled to be held on September 29 at Shramik Bhawan, the Labour Department office in Siliguri. Tea garden workers staged protest demonstrations in front of the Shramik Bhawan with talks failing.