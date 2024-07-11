Trinamool expels Gautam Goswami over land grabbing case

Jalpaiguri: Gautam Goswami, the right-hand man of Debashis Pramanik, was expelled from the party following Pramanik’s involvement in an alleged land scam case.



He was the vice president of Trinamool’s Dabgram Phulbari organisational block. Recently, Gautam Goswami was implicated in a land grabbing case filed at the NJP police station. He was arrested last Friday. This decision was taken by the Trinamool top leadership, as announced by Jalpaiguri District President of Trinamool, Mahua Gope, during a press conference at the district party office on Thursday.

Mahua Gope said, “The party had earlier expelled Debashis Pramanik, president of Dabgram Phulbari organisational block, as the image of the party had been damaged. Similarly, this time Gautam Goswami has been expelled for his involvement in the land grabbing case. His primary membership has also been revoked.”

At the beginning of July, a woman had filed a complaint against Debashis Pramanik, Gautam Goswami, and seven other people for forcefully taking possession of land at the NJP police station. Based on the complaint, the police filed a case under multiple charges including threats and attempted murder. Following the filing of the complaint, the police arrested three people, including Debashis, and took them into custody. At that time, Gautam Goswami fled the area. However, he was eventually arrested by the police in Delhi last Friday. Currently, he is in 10 days’ police custody on the orders of the Jalpaiguri court.