Trinamool Congress MPs take oath in Bengali, embracing tradition & unity

New Delhi: In a display of cultural pride and unity, five Trinamool Congress Members of Parliament (MPs) from West Bengal took their oath in Bengali while dressed in traditional attire on Monday.



The decision, made collectively under the guidance of TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, marked a significant moment of cultural representation in India’s political landscape.

Rajya Sabha member Derek O’Brien shared that the decision to take the oath in Bengali and wear traditional dhoti-punjabi and saree was a conscious choice to honor their heritage and showcase the rich diversity of West Bengal.

The swearing-in ceremony, held in the Rajya Sabha, witnessed a unique blend of tradition and politics. The oath-taking event was presided over by Vice President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar, who administered the oath to the newly elected MPs. Among them were Prakash Chik Baraik and Samirul Islam, the new faces of the Trinamool Congress in the Rajya Sabha.

The ceremony was also graced by prominent political figures, including Piyush Goyal and Jairam Ramesh, representing both the ruling party and the opposition. Out of the five MPs, four chose to take the oath in Bengali, while Prakash Chik Baraik opted for English.

This inclusive approach emphasised the importance of linguistic diversity while upholding the principles of unity and national integration.

The swearing-in ceremony took on an added significance as it was attended by the family members of the elected Rajya Sabha members. This move highlighted the personal and emotional aspect of serving the nation in a legislative capacity.