Trinamool Congress asks govt to order CBI and ED investigation into Adani Group crisis

New Delhi: Amid the Congress and non-NDA like-minded parties demanding a Joint Parliament Committee (JPC) or a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the Adani Group crisis, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday asked the government to order a CBI and ED investigation into the alleged improper financial manipulation case.



Party’s senior leader and Rajya Sabha member Derek O’Brien asserted, “There must be an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or Enforcement Directorate (ED) in this contentious case, while the incumbent government is using both the agencies to harras the opposition leaders.”

On the same day, in the morning at 11 o’clock, leaders of like-minded parties (opposition) met in the chamber of the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha in the Parliament and discussed the issues that are to be brought up during the ongoing Budget session.

The parties decided to jointly raise the Adani Group crisis on the Floor of the House and demand a discussion on it in the coming week, TMC’s Lok Sabha leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay informed.

The opposition parties further demanded the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to seriously investigate the allegations of the

stock manipulation and accounting fraud against the Adani Group. They also alleged that the recent report by a US-based investment research firm was “high exposure” of financial institutions like the Life Insurance Company of India (LIC) and the State Bank of India (SBI) to the Adani Group has implications for financial stability and for the crores of Indians whose savings are stewarded by these pillars of the financial system.

Derek O’Brien claimed, “The ‘scam’ must be exposed to the people by using the Floor of the House.”

Leaders of the Congress, DMK, TMC, SP, JD(U), Shiv Sena, CPI(M), CPI, NCP, IUML, NC, AAP and the Kerala Congress were also present at the meeting. For the first time since 2019, both the leaders of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha of Trinamool Congress were present in all the opposition party meetings.

In Rajya Sabha, TMC members Derek O’Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy and Jawhar Sircar will speak on this issue in the coming week, whereas, in the Lower House, party members Kalyan Banerjee and Mahua Moitra are likely to take up the issue.

Reportedly, on Thursday, nine MPs, including Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge, Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi, BRS MP K Keshava Rao and Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Sanjay Singh, had given notices under rule 267 seeking suspension of regular business to discuss the Adani group stock route and its impact on millions of small investors as well as the hard-earned savings of crores of Indians being endangered in loss of value of investments of LIC.