Trinamool Congress announces names of ‘star campaigners’

Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Wednesday, released a list of its “star campaigners” for the Tripura Assembly elections where it is hoping to clinch majority votes in a bid to form a government in the state.

The party took to its official Twitter handle to share the names of these “star campaigners”. The list includes the names of heavyweight Trinamool leaders and of its celebrity MPs. Apart from party supremo Mamata Banerjee and party’s general secretary Abhishek Banerjee,other campaigners are heavyweight leaders such as Subrata Bakshi, Sudip Bandopadhyay, Sougata Roy, Sobhadeb Chattopadhyay, Firhad Hakim, Shashi Panja, Mahua Moitra, among others in the list.

Some of the celebrity faces of the party who have been selected are Nusrat Jahan, Mimi Chakraborty, Soham Chakraborty, Raj Chakraborty, Deepak Adhikary (Dev), June Malia, Munmun Sen among others. Apart from these names, prominent party leaders Kunal Ghosh, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Manas Ranjan Bhunia, Sidiqullah Chowdhury among others.

TMC has set its eyes on the North Eastern states of Tripura and Meghalaya where it seeks to corner the BJP. The saffron brigade is struggling to hold the fort in Tripura which became evident in 2022’s reshuffle where it had to replace Biplab Deb with Manik Saha, a dental surgeon, as the chief minister

in the wake of discord in the party’s state unit surrounding Deb.

Political observers are of the opinion that the assembly polls in these two states will be a determining factor concerning the role that TMC will play in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. A victory in these assembly polls will solidify the grounds for Mamata Banerjee in her bid to convince other opposition leaders that TMC is the only alternative that can lead the country in the days to come.