Trinamool Congress announces final list of candidates for Tripura Assembly polls

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) announced the final list of candidates for the ensuing Tripura Assembly elections where it is hoping to clinch majority votes in a bid to form a government in the state. The party had on Sunday given its first list.



As per the final list, Tejen Das will contest from 5-Khayerpur, Ananta Banerjee from 8-Town Bordowali, Shantanu Saha from 9-Banamalipur, Kuheli Das (Sinha) from 13-Pratapgarh (SC), Lutan Das from 21-Nalchar (SC), and Dilip Chowdhury from 35- Belonia. Earlier, the party had announced its first list of candidates.

According to the first list published, the party is fielding the following candidates in the respective Assembly seats: Nihar Ranjan Sarkar in 3-Bamutia (SC), Pujan Biswas in 7-Ramnagar, Nirmal Majumdar in 10-Majishpur, Sutapa Ghosh in 15-Kamalasagar, Haradhan Debnath in 16-Bishalgarh, Joydal Hossain in 20-Boxanagar, Neel kamal Saha in 22-Sonamura, Habib Miah in 23-Dhanpur, Rabi Chowdhury in 28-Teliamura, Narendra Reang in 36-Santirbajar (ST), Kang Jari Mog in 38-Jolaibari, Biplab Saha in 42-Amarpur, Milton Chakma in 43-Karbook(ST), Suman Dey in 45-Kamalpur, Arjun Namasudra in 46-Surma (SC), Chandan Mog in 47-Ambassa (ST), Rupayan Chakma from 49-Chawmanu (ST), Bidyut Bikas Sinha 52-Chandipur, Abdul Matin in53-Kailasahar, Abdul Hasem in 54-Kadamtala Kurti, Bimal Nath in 55-Bagbasa, and Purnita Chakma in 59-Pecharthal (ST).

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, TMC has set its eyes on the northeastern states of Tripura and Meghalaya where it seeks to corner the BJP.

The saffron brigade is struggling to hold the fort in Tripura which became evident in 2022’s reshuffle where it had to replace Biplab Deb with Manik Saha, a dental surgeon, as the chief minister in the wake of discord in the party’s state unit surrounding Deb.

Political observers believe that the Assembly polls in these two states will be a determining factor concerning the role that TMC will play in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

A victory in these Assembly polls will solidify the grounds for Mamata Banerjee in her bid to convince other

Opposition leaders that TMC is the only alternative that can lead the country in the days to come.

Recently, the remark by Nobel laureate Amartya Sen that Banerjee “has the ability to become the Prime Minister” has undoubtedly strengthened the quest to clinch the power centre in Delhi.

Recently, on Tripura’s 51st Statehood Day, Mamata Banerjee tweeted: “Warm greetings to the people of Tripura on the 51st Statehood Day.

Tripura, a land of enchanting beauty represents the diverse culture and distinctive traditions of our northeast. My best wishes to the residents of the state for a thriving and prosperous future.”