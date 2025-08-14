Tricolour is symbol of self-respect for us, while a piece of cloth for Congress: Khattar

Chandigarh: Union Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Development Manohar Lal Khattar said that ‘Tiranga’ is a symbol of India’s unique bravery.

“The real purpose of Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav is to remember the sacrifices of our country’s martyrs and to imbibe the patriotism in younger generation.

This Tricolour Yatra is not just a Yatra, but a tribute to the sacrifices of freedom fighters and revolutionaries of Mother Bharati, who sacrificed their lives in lakhs for the freedom of the country.

The Union Power minister was addressing the Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra organised in Rohtak as the Chief Guest.

The Union minister called upon the youth to contribute to making India a developed, clean, prosperous and healthy India.

Khattar took a dig at the Congress and said that after Independence, the tricolour got the status of the national flag, but some people took it as their own symbol and carried it as if they were the owners of the tricolour. It would have been good if they had

changed the colour of their flag, but they fell victim to the misunderstanding that they are the masters of the country and used the tricolour to bake political bread.

‘‘During his reign of 60-65 years, they considered the tricolour to be just a piece of cloth. But 11 years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the Har-Ghar-Triranga campaign calling every citizen to connect with the tricolour before independence, so every Indian felt proud,’’ said Khattar.