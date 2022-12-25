Tributes pour in for Late PM AB Vajpayee on his birth anniversary

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the prominent personalities to pay glowing tributes to late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 98th birth anniversary on Sunday.



Vajpayee led the BJP to power at the Centre in the 1990s and was the prime minister for six years. Born on December 25, 1924 in Gwalior, Vajpayee's birthday is also observed as "Good Governance Day".

"Tributes to Atal Ji on his Jayanti. His contribution to India is indelible. His leadership and vision motivate millions of people," Modi said in a tweet.

The prime minister visited "Sadaiv Atal", Vajpayee's memorial in New Delhi, to pay his respects to the late leader.

Modi also paid tributes to Vajpayee in his last "Mann ki Baat" radio broadcast of the year, hailing the former prime minister as a great statesman who gave exceptional leadership to the country.

President Murmu visited Vajpayee's memorial. She also inaugurated a photo exhibition on the former prime minister and attended a "Bhajan Sandhya" at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre here.

Vice President Dhankhar paid homage to the late leader at "Sadaiv Atal".

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla remembered the former prime minister as a leader under whom the country achieved unprecedented progress in areas such as infrastructure and nuclear power.