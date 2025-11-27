Tributes paid to martyrs on 26/11 anniversary

Mumbai/New Delhi: Union Home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the Modi government’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism is clear, and the entire world is appreciating and providing broad support to India’s anti-terrorism campaigns.

Paying respects to security personnel who sacrificed their lives during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, Shah said that terrorism is not a curse for just one country, but for the entire human race.

In Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid floral tributes at the city police headquarters to those who made the ultimate sacrifice while fighting terrorists during the Mumbai terror attack.

Family members of the policemen who lost their lives during the terror attack also paid homage to the fallen heroes on the occasion.

In her message on the 17th anniversary of the attack that claimed 166 lives, President Droupadi Murmu asked all citizens to reaffirm their commitment to combat terrorism.

In his message on X, Shah said terrorism is not a curse for just one country, but for the entire human race.

“I pay my respects to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives while facing the Mumbai terrorist attacks, and I offer my tributes to all the people who lost their lives in the cowardly attack. The Modi government’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism is clear, and the entire world is appreciating and providing broad support to India’s anti-terrorism campaigns,” he said.

“On the anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, I pay my humble tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the people of our country. The nation remembers their supreme sacrifice with gratitude,” Murmu said in a post on X.

“Let us reaffirm our commitment to combat terrorism in all forms. Let us move forward together on the path of progress with a resolve to build a stronger and more prosperous India,” the president added.

As many as 166 people lost their lives and more than 300 were injured after 10 terrorists from Pakistan launched simultaneous attacks in several parts of Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

The armed militants of the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) entered the city via the sea and carried out a series of coordinated attacks at multiple high-profile locations.

The attacks, which lasted for 60 hours, were one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in Indian history, targeting prominent locations such as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal Palace and Tower hotel, the Leopold Cafe and the Nariman House.

The attacks prompted global condemnation and led to significant changes in India’s counter-terrorism measures.

On Wednesday, several people also paid homage at CSMT, Cama and Albless Hospital, and other locations in Mumbai targeted by the Pakistani terrorists.

They also paid respects at “Prerana Sthal”, the statue of Assistant Sub Inspector Tukaram Ombale, who fought with terrorists with a lathi and was killed while nabbing terrorist Ajmal Kasab at Girgaon Chowpatty.

In a statement on X, the US Embassy in India said it honours the memory of the victims and stands in solidarity with the survivors and families.

“The United States has long supported India’s efforts to ensure those responsible for these attacks are brought to justice,” it said, noting that the US extradited Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India this year for his role in planning the horrific attack which claimed the lives of six American citizens among others.