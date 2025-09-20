Tribunals uphold ban on 2 J&K groups

New Delhi: Two Delhi High Court tribunals have upheld the ban imposed by the Centre on the Awami Action Committee headed by Kashmir’s influential cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Shia leader Masroor Abbas Ansari-led Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen.

The tribunals, headed by the same judge -- Justice Sachin Datta -- observed that based on the material and evidence placed before them, there is ample justification to declare the two groups as unlawful associations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

“Thus, this Tribunal, having followed the procedure laid down in the UAPA and its Rules and having independently and objectively

appreciated and evaluated the material and evidence on record, is of the firm and considered view that there is sufficient cause for declaring the organisation as an unlawful association under Section 3(1) of the UAPA,” the identical order issued by the tribunals read.

On March 11, while declaring the two groups banned, the Union home ministry said that the Awami Action Committee (AAC) and the Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM) were indulging in unlawful activities that were prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country.

It said the leaders and members of the two groups have been involved in mobilising funds for

perpetrating unlawful activities, including supporting secessionist, separatist and terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The members of these groups show sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional setup of the country through their activities.

The outfits were involved in promoting and aiding the secession of Jammu and Kashmir from India

by involving in anti-national and subversive activities and sowing seeds of disaffection amongst people, the ministry said.