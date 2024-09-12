Tribunal upholds ban imposed on five J&K separatist groups

New Delhi: A judicial tribunal of the Delhi High Court has confirmed the Centre’s ban on separatist group Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Bhat faction) and four factions of the Jammu and Kashmir People’s League (JKPL) for threatening India’s integrity by promoting, aiding and abetting the secession of Jammu and Kashmir through terrorism.

Two separate orders -- one for the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Bhat faction) and another for the four factions of the JKPL -- upholding the ban imposed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was issued by the tribunal consisting of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna, a Delhi High Court judge.

The Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (MCJK-Bhat) was declared a banned association by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) through a notification on February 28.

The tribunal was constituted on March 18 for the purpose of adjudicating whether or not there was sufficient cause for declaring the MCJK-Bhat an unlawful association.

“And, whereas, the said tribunal, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (3) of section 4 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, passed an order on August 23, 2024, confirming the declaration made in the said notification,” the home ministry said on Tuesday.

While imposing the ban, the ministry had said the MCJK-Bhat had linkages with banned terror outfits and supported terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, its members were indulging in generating feelings of hatred and disaffection against India to separate Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India, and its leaders and members were involved in raising funds through various sources, including from Pakistan and its proxy organisations, for perpetrating unlawful activities, including supporting terror activities and sustained stone-pelting on security forces.

The MHA had also said the MCJK-Bhat and its members, by their activities, showed sheer disrespect towards the country’s constitutional authority and constitutional set up, gave a clarion call to boycott polls on multiple occasions, attempted to subvert the will

of people.