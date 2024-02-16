Tribunal to decide whether SIMI can be banned under UAPA

NEW DELHI: The Centre has constituted a tribunal headed by a Delhi High Court judge to adjudicate whether there is sufficient cause for declaring the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) as a banned group under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.



On January 29, the Central government had extended the ban imposed on the SIMI for five more years.

“Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 5 read with sub-section (1) of section 4 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the Central Government hereby constitutes the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal consisting of Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, Judge, High Court of Delhi, for the purpose of adjudicating whether or not there is sufficient cause for declaring the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) as an unlawful association,” the home ministry said in a notification.

While extending the ban on SIMI, the government had said the group has been involved in fomenting terrorism and disturbing peace and communal harmony in the country.

As many as 10 states — Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh — have recommended declaring SIMI as an “unlawful association” under the provisions of the UAPA.

The SIMI was first declared outlawed in 2001 when the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government was in power and since then the ban has been extended periodically.

The SIMI has been continuing its subversive activities and re-organising its activists who are still absconding, it is disrupting the secular fabric of the country by polluting the minds of the people by creating communal, disharmony, propagating anti-national sentiments and escalating secessionism by supporting militancy and undertaking activities which are prejudicial to the integrity and security of the country, the home ministry said.